Ranveer Singh all set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra' and 'Don 3'

Alia Bhatt to play female lead in 'Baiju Bawra', reports

Ranveer Singh reportedly has two big project coming his way; Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra and Don 3.

According to the reports, Ranveer’s film with SLB is expected to enter the filming phase right after the wrap up of Heeramandi.

“Ranveer has been in discussion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali over the longest time and after all the ups and down through the journey, the duo is reuniting on Baiju Bawra”, told the reports.

“The finances were an issue but Ranveer has always been an actor to chase the craft and script over monies and hence has decided to get into a deal that benefits Bhansali to put in all the monies in making the film. Baiju Bawra is expected to take off in early 2024.”

Reportedly, SLB has chosen Alia Bhatt to play the female lead in the film alongside Ranveer.

“Apart from Alia, Bhansali is in talks with two other actresses for the character of dacoit queen Roopmati. The conversations should close the loop in the next 20 to 25 days”, said sources.

Furthermore, Ranveer Singh will also be replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3. He has already shot a promo. The makers are will soon make the official announcement, reports Pinkvilla.