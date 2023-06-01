Kate Middleton knows giving Prince George 'special treatment' is not healthy for family

Kate Middleton is taking matters in her hand ahead of Prince George's new duties in the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales has a key role in deciding what jobs would the future King take up in the future and holds more authority than King Charles himself, an insider reveals.

They claimed: "Kate thinks it’s important for their family dynamic that George isn’t given special treatment.

"Her stance is only if she signs off on it. To her, the king’s word is not final when it comes to her children. She’s been very clear about that. And if that starts a rift or even a full-out war, then so be it.

Meanwhile, the King wants his eldest grandson to take up as much responsibility as possible.

They add: "Charles has made his feelings known about George. And while Kate is open to giving George more roles."

Prince George is currently second in line to the throne of the British monarchy after his father, Prince William.