Despite concerns over his fitness, Paulo Dybala has been included in Roma's starting lineup for the Europa League final against Sevilla in Budapest.

The Argentine forward has had limited playing time since his last start in April, making only four substitute appearances. However, Roma manager Jose Mourinho has chosen to rely on his top scorer this season.

Sevilla coach Jose Luis Mendilibar has opted for the same lineup that defeated Juventus, with the exception of Alex Telles replacing the suspended Marcos Acuna at left-back. The match will take place at the Puskas Arena, just one year after Roma's victory in the inaugural Europa Conference League.

Mourinho, a seasoned manager, is aiming for his sixth major continental title, while Sevilla, having overcome Manchester United earlier in the campaign, have a perfect record in the six finals they have reached in this competition.

The upcoming Europa League final guarantees at least one Argentine player will be crowned a champion. With Sevilla boasting five Argentine players in their squad, they face Paulo Dybala's AS Roma. Unfortunately, Marcos Acuna will not be able to participate in the final due to a suspension.

In total, there are six Argentine players involved in the final, with four of them having won the World Cup with the Argentina national team. Three of those players were part of the World Cup final. The Argentine representatives are as follows:

Sevilla: Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Ocampos, Erik Lamela, Marcos Acuna (suspended), and Papu Gomez

AS Roma: Paulo Dybala

Notably, Marcos Acuna, Paulo Dybala, and Gonzalo Montiel all played in the World Cup final. Dybala even took the second penalty for Argentina during the penalty shootout, while Montiel scored the decisive penalty that secured Argentina's World Cup victory.

Paulo Dybala's fitness has been a concern, and AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has addressed the issue.

Starting line-ups:

Sevilla (4-2-3-1)

Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas (capt), Loic Bade, Nemanja Gudelj, Alex Telles; Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Bryan Gil; Youssef En-Nesyri

Coach: Jose Luis Mendilibar (ESP)

Roma (3-4-1-2)

Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Zeki Celik, Bryan Cristante, Nemanja Matic, Leonardo Spinazzola; Lorenzo Pellegrini (capt); Paulo Dybala, Tammy Abraham

Coach: Jose Mourinho (POR)

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)