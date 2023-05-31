Adidas brings back Kanye West's Yeezy shoes on sale

Adidas, who ended its partnership with Kanye West in late October, has reportedly brought back some remaining Yeezy shoes on sale, giving fans chance to buy their favourite sneakers.

The German sportswear company has officially cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his anti-Semitic remarks and other behaviour last year.

In the months that followed, the fate of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) worth of unsold Yeezys remained unknown, until earlier this month, when the company CEO Gulden announced the company would be selling a portion of the remaining inventory and donating some of the proceeds to social justice organizations.



The first batch of the remaining Yeezys went on sale Wednesday. At this time, the sneakers appear to be available through teh company's app "Confirmed," according to the retailer’s website.

Part of the profits will be donated to organizations including the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change.

The Yeezy products up for sale will include already-existing designs as well as those that were initiated in 2022 and set to be released in 2023, the company previously noted.