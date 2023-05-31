In Adiala jail, PTI defectors attempt to 'convince' Qureshi to part ways with Imran

(From left to right) former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Mahmood Moulvi, Fawad Chaudhry and Imran Ismail address a press conference outside Adiala jail on May 31, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News/Live

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) key deserters on Wednesday met the party’s Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi — who according to Chairman Imran Khan will lead the party in case of his disqualification — in Adiala jail and attempted to convince him to jump the ship, well-placed sources said.



A delegation of PTI defectors comprising the party's bigwigs Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Mahmood Moulvi and Aamir Kiani met Qureshi in the prison and tried to convince him to part ways with the deposed prime minister, who was removed from office via a vote of no-confidence in April last year, the sources confirmed.

Addressing a press conference following a meeting with detained PTI leader, Fawad — once a close aide of Khan — said that 250 million people could not be left at the mercy of component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — a multi-party ruling alliance led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.



“250 million people can’t be left at the mercy of [Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman] Asif Ali Zardari and [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo] Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

Fawad was addressing the presser flanked by former PTI leaders Ismail and Moulvi. “We believe that [legal] action against the people involved in May 9 incidents will move forward as per the law.”

The incumbent government cannot be given an open field in the absence of an active opposition, the ex-PTI leader said. He made the remarks amid rumours about the launch of a new political party in the country, mostly comprising the former ruling party’s defectors.

