Meghan Markle planning to break up with Prince Harry, claims Angela Levin

Royal biographer Angela Levin has made shocking claims about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, saying the Duchess is slowly separating herself from the Duke and is hoping to take full custody of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan's relationship has been rumoured to be on the rocks in recent weeks following a number of high-profile incidents, which has led to speculation they are close to going their separate ways.

The California-based couple added fuel to the rumours with their latest move as they did not publicly celebrate or mark their fifth wedding anniversary on May 19, according to the Scottish Daily Express.



Levin, who has penned multiple books about the monarchy, claims that Meghan is planning to break up with Harry.



Speaking about their relationship on GB News, she claims that their marriage had "disintegrated very badly" following the wedding.



She added: "If we look back to that day, we discovered later that Meghan had already planned to leave [the UK} before she actually got married. I think she's a careful plotter, and my feeling is that Harry is actually doing something that is negative, that's upsetting, that will make you feel he hasn't succeeded, that is very lowering."

"And that Meghan is going the other way and going around in gold and going to perhaps get a big part in a film and having a very good new agent. So she is absolutely separating from him. As you said, she hasn't been anywhere where he really needed her. He's got a mental health issue and he needs somebody there to prop him up," the expert continued.

Levin went on saying: "Anyone would actually, but she keeps away. So he's doing all the nasty stuff, and she's sailing on ahead. And I think that's the beginning of the end of it for him because she's planning. In my opinion, here is what she is doing, she was making sure that he's in a hopeless situation so that she can get the children and he's completely isolated from his family and friends."

King Charles III's younger son Harry is said to have his own private room at a lavish hotel complex in Los Angeles which is reportedly held on stand-by for him.