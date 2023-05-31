Aditya Roy Kapur teases fans with 'The Night Manager 2' poster

Aditya Roy Kapur, who impressed fans with his exceptional performance in The Night Manager, has teased them with the poster of its second part.
Taking it to his Instagram, Kapur shared the poster, which showed him giving an intense look while looking into the camera. The poster also mentioned that The Night Manager 2 will be released on June 30.
Fans are extremely excited for the new season. They expressed their excitement by dropping comments like: “Thank God. The wait is over”, “The first season was really good and couldn’t wait for the second one.”
The Night Manager is the official remake of an international show by the same name, released in the UK in 2016. The show originally featured Tom Hiddleston in the key role.
While talking about the show, the Ashiqui 2 actor said: “I loved the performances in the original. But you have to find your own way, and draw from what is in front of you on the paper because the language, characterizations, and certain situations change (when adapting).”
“So, you draw from that change. When I read the episodes, it became clear that Sandeep had rooted the story in the Indian subcontinent. While you can look at a great performance, you can never (replicate) what someone else has done because the essence is different.”
The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, reports News 18.
