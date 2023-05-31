Channing Tatum talks turning daughter Everly into ‘muse’ for Sparkella book

Channing Tatum weighs in on the real inspiration behind his Sparkella book series.

Tatum weighed in on everything during one of his interviews with Entertainment Tonight.

There, he credited his daughter for helping him in this latest installment, and for serving as his muse.

In this chat with host Rachel Smith Tatum broke down why this book is vastly “different than the first two.”

For those unversed, the book is called The One and Only Sparkella and the Big Lie.

In an effort to explain further, Tatum was quoted saying, “The first two kind of connected on some level.”

“The first one was about sort of the anxiety of expectations of a new place and then this second one was really about when your expectations are completely failing... and what do you do to try to make the best of it? This one's kind of just a complete departure.”

Tatum also referenced one of his chats with teachers and added, “They're kind of figuring out what that means and it makes them feel and is it OK? What’s the difference between make-believe and then a lie?”

The main driving force behind the first book was the moment his daughter Everly told her “big, yucky-feeling lie.”

The lie in question was in regards to the time she “stole a little toy car from school, and she was just sick about it.”

“[One night], she kept calling me back in. I could tell something was a little different with this, but I thought she was just hustling me. And then, all of a sudden, just like full tears.”

“She was like, 'I need to tell you something, but I'm afraid and I'm gonna get kicked out of school and you’re gonna call the police.' And it was just like a whole fear spiral.”

“You could tell she was just living with it for weeks and it was just making her sick.”

“Then once she told me, I obviously had to tell her, I was like, 'Look, you’re not gonna be in trouble as long as you tell me the truth. It's OK, I’m not gonna call the police, you’re gonna be fine.' Then she told me and I could just see the whole weight lift off of her.”

During the course of the chat Tatum also admitted that her daughter is kept ‘as much in the dark as everybody else’ when it comes to the new books because “we kind of want that to be, like, a surprise for her.”