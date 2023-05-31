Audio leaks commission objects to CJP-led bench hearing pleas

A combo of Justice Qazi Faez Isa (centre), IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq (left) and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan (right). — SC/IHC/BHC/File

ISLAMABAD: A day after the federal government raised objections to the bench formed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to hear the petitions against the high-powered judicial commission formed to probe the audio leaks related to the judiciary, the commission on Wednesday also expressed concerns regarding the bench.

"It would not be appropriate for this bench to hear these petitions," read a reply submitted by the inquiry commission — headed by SC's Justice Qazi Faez Isa — ahead of the hearing.

A five-member Supreme Court (SC) bench headed by Chief Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Waheed will resume hearing the pleas at 12:15pm today.

The petitions — filed by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abid Shahid Zuberi, SCBA Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and Advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi — requested to declare the commission's formation illegal.



During the previous hearing, the court stayed the proceedings of the commission and suspended the federal government's notification against the commission's constitution.

It had also issued notices to the government and the commission regarding the inquiry, objecting to the fact that the CJP had not been consulted regarding the formation of the inquiry.

However, the federal government, a day earlier, filed a plea citing “conflicts of interests” against three of the five-member larger bench hearing the petitions against the inquiry commission.

In its petition, the government requested that a new bench be formed to hear the petitions.

The federal government had over a week ago constituted a three-member judicial commission — under Section 3 of the Pakistan Commissions of the Inquiry Act, 2017 — to probe the veracity of recent audio leaks and their impact on the independence of the judiciary.

Commission's response

Ahead of the hearing today, Secretary to Commission Hafeezullah Khajjak submitted a response to the Supreme Court’s notice.

In its response, the commission wondered why its proceedings had been stopped without any notice given to it regarding the matter and why it had not been heard before the stay order was issued.

“The proceedings of the Commission were stopped without hearing the Inquiry Commission,” the response stated.

Moreover, the commission’s response pointed out that no other member of the alleged audio leaks had filed a plea in the Supreme Court nor objected to the commission, adding that several people had confirmed they had no objection to the inquiry.

Addressing the Supreme Court’s assertions that the commission was usurping the powers of the Supreme Judicial Council since it was the role of the council to enquire into matters of the judiciary, the response stated that the commission had already clarified its position on Article 209 in the first session.

“It was clarified that the action of the Commission should not be considered as the action of the Supreme Judicial Council,” the response stated.

Furthermore, in the detailed 26-page long response, the commission raised questions on the appropriateness of the incumbent bench to hear the matter.

Taking the same line as the federal government in its petition yesterday, the commission said: “The oath taken by the Chief Justices and Judges of the Supreme Court and the High Courts require them to act, 'in accordance with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the law'.

They are also required to, 'abide by the code of conduct issued by the Supreme Judicial Council' and not to allow their 'personal interest to influence' their 'official conduct' or 'official decisions'."

The response stated that a judge "must decline resolutely” to act in a case involving his own interest."

Defending the commission, the response said that it had no personal interest in the inquiry and had been given this responsibility under the law.

“The commission will fulfil its responsibility according to the constitution and law,” it stated, further pledging that any objections raised by the parties concerned would be taken into account.

Moreover, the commission also objected to the procedure in which the 5-member bench was formed.

“The matter of bench formation was not placed before the Judges Committee,” the response said.

In light of these points, the commission asserted that it would be better if the 5-member bench postpones the hearing till the formation of the bench by the Judiciary Committee.

Audio leaks to be probed

The commission was notified to investigate the following audio leaks:

Call between former Punjab chief minister and an advocate about fixation of some cases before a particular SC bench.

Call between former Punjab chief minister and a sitting apex court judge.

Call between former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and a senior lawyer.

Call between a lawyer and a journalist on the outcome of a case before a particular SC bench.

Call between former prime minister Khan and his party colleague about their links in the apex court.

Call between mother-in-law of CJP Umar Ata Bandial and wife of a lawyer regarding SC cases and conversation about an unconstitutional rule.

Call between ex-CJP Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and his friend mentioning his father in a political role.

