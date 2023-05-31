Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber look smitten during L.A. stroll amid engagement rumours

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber seemed loved up and as they stayed close to each other as they walked their dog on early Saturday morning in Los Angeles.

As their adorable white-furred pet happily plodded ahead, the Elvis actor, 31, and the supermodel, 21, could not keep their hands off of each other, via Page Six.

In the images obtained by the outlet, the supermodel, who opted for a dark blue sports bra, black spandex lower and green crewneck sweatshirt draped over her shoulders for her athleisure look, had her arms wrapped around the Carrie Diaries star.

Meanwhile, Butler, kept his look casual as well in a grey T-shirt, a pair of pants and a blue baseball cap.

The outing comes amid swirling engagement rumours of the couple as an anonymous tipster recently claimed to a gossip account, Deuxmoi that Butler had proposed to Kaia.

While the outlet refuted rumours of a possible engagement between the pair, the two are seemingly inseparable amid their many PDA-filled outings.

The pair first sparked romance rumours in December 2021, when they were spotted exiting a yoga studio, walking closely. Later that month, they were spotted heading to an airport together for a holiday vacation.



The two were then spotted in multiple red carpet appearances after making it official in May 2022 at the red carpet of Met Gala.

Following this, Butler and Kaia did not shy away from PDA including their Cannes Film Festival that same month where they passionately locked lips.



Moreover, at the W Magazine pre-Golden Globe dinner in January 2023, a source told Page Six that the actor and his leading lady spent the evening “cuddled up in the corner.” Next month, Insiders at the W Magazine Best Performances party in February 2023 told the outlet that Kaia and Butler were “making out all night.”



While the two are not engaged, things seem to be getting serious as they were seen heading to a double date with the model’s famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at an Italian restaurant Roberta’s in Culver City, California, Thursday night, the outlet reported.