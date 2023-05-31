Penelope Cruz turns heads in green mini dress on set of commercial shoot

Penelope Cruz turns heads on the streets of Madrid as she shoots a commercial at a flower stall

Penelope Cruz was an embodiment of beauty while filming a captivating commercial on Tuesday, in the lively streets of Madrid, Spain.

The 49-year-old actress radiated elegance and grace, donning a breathtaking green mini dress that showcased her slender legs as she shot scenes at a charming flower stall.



The dress boasted a high hemline that gracefully accentuated her figure, with a loosely ruffled hem adding a touch of whimsy to the ensemble. The collar of her dress remained unbuttoned, revealing her neckline, adorned with large silver buttons that added a hint of glamour.

Completing her fashionable look, Penelope donned a pair of chic lighter green shoes, featuring chunky soles that provided both style and comfort.

Her makeup was expertly applied to highlight her exquisite features, particularly her mesmerizing eyes, enhanced with dramatic black eyeliner. Surrounded by an array of vibrant and colorful blooms adorning the market stall, Penelope looked every bit the radiant screen star as she filmed her scenes.

Exciting news has emerged that suggests Penelope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson may join forces once again. The two actresses famously shared a passionate kiss in Woody Allen's enthralling love triangle tale, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, alongside Javier Bardem back in 2008.

Now, talks are underway for them to collaborate with Michael Fassbender and Owen Wilson in a Netflix film directed by the talented Nancy Meyers.

The upcoming project, tentatively titled Paris Paramount, promises to be a grand production, exploring the narrative of a filmmaking duo above the line, who reluctantly reunite on set after experiencing the rollercoaster of love.

While negotiations for the actors' involvement in Paris Paramount are ongoing, and budget considerations are being carefully ironed out, official confirmation of their participation is yet to be announced.

As of now, Netflix has not provided any comments regarding the news, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further updates on this highly anticipated cinematic collaboration.