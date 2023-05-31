Kanye West life coming back to track after Bianca Censori marriage

Kanye West is trying to rebuild his life after getting cancelled by major brands over his anti-semitic comments following his marriage to Bianca Censori.

The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, is said to be refraining from indulging into any drama again and focusing on his comeback and marriage to the architectural designer.

As reported by The Sun, the Praise God hitmaker and his new bride have moved into a luxury pent house for which he’ll have to pay $20K-a-month amid money troubles.

A source told the publication that the new home of ex-husband of Kim Kardashian is on a short distance from his new Yeezy HQ on Melrose Avenue.

"Ye is seen out and about but he's still fairly low-key at the minute and focusing solely on his empire, he's not interested in posting and causing drama,” the insider said.

"Bianca manages everything and is all about her man. Things are going well for them in their marriage, they both seem extremely well-suited and happy together.

"After months spent living at the Nobu Ryokan in Malibu, they have finally found their own home, close to his new HQ on Melrose,” the source added.

"It's a gorgeous apartment and the interior is very Ye, it's a unique spot which is an architect's dream,” concluded the insider.

This comes after an insider alleged that Censori is keeping Ye “grounded” after his life turned upside down when he made controversial comments about Jews last year.

"She has really been keeping him grounded,” the source said of Censori, adding, "He likes that he and Bianca have a lot in common and can work and collaborate together."

A spiritual adviser, who is still in contact with Ye despite his controversial remarks, revealed that his social circle has "gotten smaller" and only contains people who can "speak truth into his life."

"Anyone who is in Ye’s life has to want to be there; they have to be intentional about taking time with him," the adviser revealed. "And it might surprise you, but he isn’t surrounding himself with people who just believe everything he believes.”

"He’s open to at least listening to people who believe differently, although he doesn’t seem to let it change him right now. That’s the reality of Ye," the insider explained.