May 9 arsonists also involved in attacking police on March 8: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday shared that those involved in the attack on military installations on May 9 were the same people who attacked the police in Zaman Park on March 8
On March 8, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan planned to launch a rally in Lahore but things turned sour when the interim government-imposed Section 144 within the provincial capital. Following this, there was a clash between the police and PTI workers.
However, today CM Naqvi said that the same people that had clashed with the police on March 8 were also involved in the May 9 rioting.
On the “propaganda” being done regarding the arrest of female PTI workers, the caretaker chief executive claimed that 2-year-old videos were being shared on social media.
He also said that 32 women were arrested related to the attack on military installations in Punjab. However, 21 of those have already been released while only 11 are on judicial remand.
CM Naqvi added that nearly 500 women were involved in the May 9 incidents but the interim government avoided their arrest.
Meanwhile, Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Police Dr Usman Anwar, while clearing the air on the arrest of female PTI workers, said that the police have videos of people getting arrested on the spot.
He further added that those involved in the May 9 mayhem uploaded videos themselves.
“Various agencies verified with their own camera system. These lists [of people involved] are complete, and action is being taken,” the police chief said.
He also slammed the PTI for claiming he had sent his men to torch the important installations. “Whoever wants to form a judicial commission can form it we are ready to go before any judicial commission.”
