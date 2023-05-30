Succession's Jeremy Strong gets head shaved in hilarious finale celebration

HBO's Succession ran for four seasons and collected 13 Primetime Emmy awards.

To mark the end of the popular HBO series Succession, actor Jeremy Strong, who portrays Kendall Roy, celebrated by having his head shaved by his on-screen siblings.

According to a video shared on social media, Kieran Culkin, known for his role as Roman Roy, can be seen shaving the top of Strong's head, while Shiv Roy's actor, Sarah Snook, takes over to shave the sides and the back.

Other crew members also got in on the action, with one man asking for a turn and Strong replying, “Yeah get in there! Anybody can get a crack,” before passing the clippers to a female crew member.

The celebrations continued with other videos and photos shared on social media from the last day on set. In one video, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Snook are seen singing the Joy Division classic Love Will Tear Us Apart.

With its gripping storyline and outstanding performances, Succession is one of the most talked-about shows on television. The show follows the wealthy and dysfunctional Roy family as they battle for control of their media empire, Waystar Royco.

The series features an impressive cast, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin, who have all received critical acclaim for their performances.

The show has won a total of 13 Primetime Emmy Awards over its first three seasons, including two Outstanding Drama Series awards. The series finale, titled With Open Eyes, revealed the fate of Waystar Royco and its ultimate successor.