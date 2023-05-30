Jennifer Garner helps daughter bond with Jennifer Lopez’s child on Disneyland outing

Jennifer Garner seemingly helping her daughter Seraphina to bond with Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme by taking them to Disneyland.

The Last Thing He Told Me star was captured with the kids at the theme park where they seemingly enjoyed their outing as evident by the pictures obtained by different media outlets.

The step-siblings looked thrilled as they enjoyed their time on rollercoaster, the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and some other fun rides.

At one point, Garner stopped to take pictures of her 14-year-old girl with her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s 15-year-old stepchild and their friends.

The trio was in their casual attires for the outing with Garner donning a blue long sleeve shirt featuring a yellow smiley – perfect for an fun-filled day at the park – paired with blue jeans.



Ever since Affleck tied the knot with Lopez, they have been managing their blended family comprising of five kids, with the Shotgun Wedding actor’s twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with Marc Anthony and the Argo star’s three children with Garner – Seraphina, Violet, and Samuel.



Previously, talking about their blended families, Lopez praised Garner for being an “amazing co-parent” while noting how the actor works “really well” with Affleck in an interview with Vogue.

She went on to dish about the process of blending both the families and how hard they worked to make sure the “transition” process was smooth.

“They have so many feelings,” she spoke of her twins and Affleck’s kids. “They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far.”

“What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”