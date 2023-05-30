PTI chief Imran Khan submits surety bonds in three ATC cases

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan coming out of an Islamabad court after a hearing on September 8, 2022. — APP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has submitted surety bonds at an anti-terrorism court in three cases related to arson that occurred on May 9 — the day he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

The bonds, which were submitted by Advocate Habib on behalf of Khan, were approved by ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar.

Khan then left the ATC to submit bail bonds in the Zille Shah case at the Lahore High Court.

On May 19, the anti-terrorism court approved Khan’s pre-arrest bail in the three cases — one of which pertains to the attack on Corps Commander House in Lahore — till June 2.

During the bail hearing, the court had directed the PTI chief to submit Rs100,000 for each of the cases and to become a part of the investigation.

Prior to Khan's arrival at the ATC, a petition was filed before ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan requesting permission for Khan's vehicle to enter the court premises.

The petition cited the "danger" to the PTI chief’s life as the reason for the request.

Subsequently, permission was granted and a car with jammers along with other security vehicles left Zaman Park for the court.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.