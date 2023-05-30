No one can put an end to any party: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

PML-N's leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaking to media in Karachi, on May 30, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Geo News

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that "no one can put an end to any party".



The statement comes after the government's announcement of a possible ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the wake of riots and incidents of violence that took place on May 9, the day party chief Imran Khan was arrested in the £190 million settlement case.

Days after the protests and Khan's release on bail, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said there was no other option but to impose a ban on PTI after the violence that ensued after the former premier's arrest.

“It’s important to have a stance against armed groups. There is no other option but to impose a ban on this party [PTI],” the interior minister said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also said that the incumbent government was mulling a possible ban on Imran Khan-led party.

PTI is undergoing a rough patch, with scores of members including senior leadership parting ways with it as a clampdown on it continues. Several party leaders and thousands of workers have been rounded up in connection with the violent protests.

Abbasi calls for shutting down NAB

Today, Khaqan while talking to the media after a hearing at an accountability court in Karachi, said that the court announced the verdict on the plea for not holding the trial in an accountability court.

Earlier, the court while announcing the verdict, sent the reference against Abbasi back to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) linked with the illegal appointments in Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

Khaqan criticised those behind filing the reference saying that the case only wasted their and the institutions' time.

"Tell us what powers we misused. Our life had been brought to a standstill, there was infamy on one hand and financial loss on the other," he added.

Khaqan then called on the NAB to offer an apology for this no matter whoever's pressure they had to pursue the case.

"Imran Khan says he didn't make a case [against anyone]. NAB chairman is responsible for investigating the filing of false cases," he added.

The minister went on to say that he was not among those who escape like Imran Khan, adding that a political leader competes bravely.

He then called for abolishing NAB as the country and the anti-graft watchdog "cannot work together".

Continuing the criticism of NAB, Khaqan said that NAB was an institution that harmed the country.

The accountability court earlier returned the reference against Khaqan to NAB while announcing the reserved verdict on the plea filed by co-accused Sheikh Imranul Haq.

The petitioner had maintained in the plea that the court no longer had the authority to hear the case after the NAB amendment ordinance.

It may be noted that four including Khaqan are accused in the reference which had been filed in 2020.