'Farzi' actor Shahid Kapoor on OTT censorship: 'I would lure towards...'

Shahid Kapoor says 'he is okay being certified'

Shahid Kapoor has shared his views of OTT censorship, said he would lure towards certification.

In conversation with India Today, Kapoor added that he does not like being censored, rather he is okay on being certified.

“I personally don’t like being censored. I am okay being certified.”

The Farzi famed star further stated: “At a poor level, I would say, you certify, but censor would mean nobody can see something as opposed to adults can choose to watch or not watch it. So, I think I would lure towards certification but beyond that, it is up to them.”

Previously, Salman Khan also shared his thoughts over the same. He thinks there is a need for censorship on OTT platforms.

Khan added: “I really think there should be censorship in the medium (OTT). All these vulgarities, nudity, gaali galauch (swearing) should stop.”

“Kids as young as 15 or 16 years old can watch them all. Would you like it if your young daughter watches it? I just think the content on OTT should be checked. The cleaner the content, the better it will be. It will also have a better viewership.”

On the professional front, the Chup Chup Ke actor was last seen in his debut OTT web-series Farzi along with Kay Kay Menon that turned out to be a massive hit on Amazon Prime.

Shahid Kapoor is now looking forward to the release of his next OTT film, Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is set to stream on JioCinemas App on June 9.