Milt Larsen, legendary co-founder of The Magic Castle, passes at 92

According to family sources, Larsen peacefully passed away in his sleep on Sunday night at his residence in Hollywood, surrounded by his dear friends and family.



Larsen enjoyed a remarkable career in the entertainment industry, producing television specials for prominent networks and collaborating with Richard Sherman on iconic songs featured in beloved Disney classics such as Mary Poppins and The Jungle Book.



In addition to his accomplishments in television and music, Larsen was also the creator and consultant for the Caesars Magic Empire in Las Vegas. However, his most notable contribution was co-founding The Magic Castle with his late brother in 1963.

The Magic Castle, located in a historic mansion, became a prestigious private club for magicians.

Larsen was a prolific writer, having authored joke books and books about The Magic Castle. He also served as the president of the club's parent company until his passing.

His contributions to the magic community were widely recognized, and he was named one of the 100 most influential individuals in the history of magic by Magic magazine in 2000.

Born into a family deeply involved in magic and entertainment, Larsen had a passion for the industry from a young age. He worked with notable figures like Buster Keaton, Stan Laurel, and Jack Benny during his time as a writer for Ralph Edwards' TV production company.

Larsen also collaborated with Richard Sherman on humorous songs and even wrote a musical called Pazzazz.

Aside from his work in magic and entertainment, Larsen owned and operated theaters, including the Mayfair Music Hall and the Variety Arts Theater in Los Angeles. He was also an avid collector of show business recordings and donated his vaudeville collection to UC Santa Barbara.

Larsen is survived by his wife, Arlene, as well as his nephew, niece, and great-nieces. Throughout his life, he faced legal battles, including a lawsuit over royalty payments and a class-action lawsuit concerning unpaid wages for hospitality workers at The Magic Castle.

Milt Larsen's death marks the end of a remarkable career in the entertainment industry and a lasting legacy in the world of magic.