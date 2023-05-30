Shabana Azmi talks about her bond with Javed Akhtar's former wife Honey Irani

Shabana Azmi admits having a beautiful relationship with Honey Irani and her children

Shabana Azmi recently spoke about her bind with Javed Akhtar's former partner, Honey Irani and her children Farhan Akhtar and Zoya.

During her interview, Shabana stated: "We are very friendly. I have a great relationship with them based on friendship and trust. I value Farhan and Zoya very much and I think they value me. I think a lot of that credit goes to their mom Honey.”

“I must say that she was very generous. If she had decided that the kids would not be friends with me, then they couldn’t have been friends with me."

"So, I have to accept in all honesty that I owe it to Honey that I have such a beautiful relationship not only with her children but also with her.”

The 72-year-old actor further added: “We have a beautiful, happy bond. And I don’t poke my nose in their business. If I feel there is something they would rather not talk about, I do not talk about it."

Honey was Javed Akhtar’s first wife and is mother to Fahan and Zoya. The duo parted ways in 1978. Later in 1984, the legendary poet and writer tied the knot with Shabana.

On the professional front, Shabana Azmi is gearing up to feature in Karan Johar’s upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, reports Pinkvilla.