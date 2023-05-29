Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori sparks reactions with her new look

American rapper Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori has attracted massive attention from fans and critics with her new look.

Bianca, who tied the knot with the Yeezy founder earlier this year, has seemingly changed up her signature style in recent weeks, with an expert claiming that her 'radical' makeover proves she is open to her husband's influence.

Senior therapist & relationship expert Sally Baker from Working On The Body has told to Mirror about Bianca's new look, and why she believes it has changed so drastically since marrying the rapper.

Censori looks very different from how she did prior to dating the 45-year-old rapper, with her "radical" makeover proving that she is "open to his influence", according to Sally.

The expert noted that significant life events "can often lead people to make radical changes in their appearance".

"Getting married, having a child, or going through a divorce, can all lead to a desire to recalibrate how one looks. As the wife of Kanye West, Bianca Censori would now be exposed to the pressure of huge international media attention and it is possible that she is using her new look as a way to establish her individuality," she explained.

Known for her famous brunette locks, bronzed makeup look, thick eyebrows and wispy lashes, Bianca appeared wearing different clothes prior to getting hitched.



She sparked reactions as she rocked a short pixie cut which is bleached and in a platinum blonde hue, with her eyebrows bleached to match. She is also seen wearing different, more edgier clothing and appears to sport less makeup.

Bianca's new look, according to Sally, could be her trying to "regain a sense of control and to feel empowered in the face of monumental life changes", with her desiring a new "visual identity" after a "reassessment".

