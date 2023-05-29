Sydney Sweeney shares interesting behind-the-scene details about ‘Reality’

Sydney Sweeney surprises Hollywood by doing 'Reality'

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her new role in HBO’s Reality, revealing that she had long talks with the Reality Winner to better understand the role.

Speaking with Variety, the actress discussed her experience of starring as Reality Winner in HBO’s new film based on the true-story of the intelligence specialist.

“Once I met with Reality and I got to know her, she really truly speaks her mind,” Sweeney says of her role as Reality Winner. “So everything she was saying in the transcript, she was feeling and thinking. I was able to just find all the different layers underneath it. I truly enjoyed it.”

The 25-year-old revealed that after they were introduced to each other by director Tina Satter, she and Winner had long candid discussions, “We Zoomed for a couple hours. She was kind enough to just let me ask a bunch of life questions and get to know her, get to know her relationships and family and her experience with the FBI interrogation.”

HBO’s Reality breathes life into the gripping story of the intelligence specialist who was given the harshest sentence for leaking government information regarding Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

“We’re really just showing a moment in a woman’s life. It’s truly just what happens, verbatim,” Sweeney remarked.

Reality also stars Josh Hamilton and Marchant Davis and will debut on HBO on May 29.