How Prince William, Kate Middleton will rule as King and Queen in future?

How Prince William, Kate Middleton will rule as King, Queen in future?

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will be ‘more immersive’ King and Queen in future, a body language expert has claimed.



The Prince of Wales, who is first in line to throne, and Kate are two of the most famous royal family members and also among the most active.

They also played a key role in the coronation of King Charles earlier this month.

Express UK quoted Judi James as saying: "The best way to evaluate Kate as a person and as a future queen currently is to watch her body language and signals of charisma at solo events.

"From being a rather passive presence for many years she is now a force of nature, taking an active and very energetic approach to her royal visits, signalling inner confidence and external enthusiasm."

"As a Queen this active presence might even increase and it will be relatively unique.”

About the Prince of Wales, Judi says: "William’s height and build give him a naturally regal presence so his rather bashful look and some of his self-effacing rituals, combined with a clear desire to show empathy and concern all seem to imply a king who will take time to listen and even coach.”