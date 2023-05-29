SC hears ECP plea against Punjab polls order

The facade of the Supreme Court building. — SC website

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court resumed hearing the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) petition Monday against the apex court's order of holding Punjab's general elections on May 14.



The three-member bench is headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprises Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar.

The top court had on April 4 directed the election commission to hold elections in Punjab in the mid of May and ordered the federal and Punjab governments to provide assistance to the ECP.

More to follow...