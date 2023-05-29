Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s plans for Lilibet 2nd birthday revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s only daughter Princess Lilibet will turn two on June 4 and the royal couple are planning a small get-together birthday party at their Montecito mansion.
According to a report by New Idea, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will invite a few friends and their children to celebrate the special day of their only daughter.
The California-based royal couple will be having a BBQ with the guests and their kids.
The publication, citing sources, reported, “No doubt she’ll be getting a truckload of presents. Meghan has fallen in love with Cartier’s absolutely divine music boxes.”
Prince Harry also wants to add more British books to the nursery of Lilibet and Archie that he used to love as a kid on daughter’s birthday.
Lilibet, who was born in US, celebrated her first birthday in UK during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Meghan and Harry had also shared photo of Lilibet on her first birthday.
Prince Harry writes about Kate Middleton and Prince William's response: “Their mouths fell open."
King Charles can ‘start his very own olive plantation’ with all the olive branches he’s given Harry, Meghan over...
Ivy Cottage is also closer to Royal Lodge, the residence of her father Prince Andrew.
King Charles and Prince George have a similar connection to Romania courtesy of an unusual christening gift
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have slammed claims that accuse them of exaggerating car chase this month
Experts believe King Charles is being surrounded by ‘woke, virtue-signaling morons’ giving him ‘terrible advice’