Govt 'hasn't decided' on putting Imran Khan under house arrest

The government has not made any decision on putting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan under house arrest, Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Sunday.

The interim chief minister's comments came during a press conference in Lahore after reports suggested that the authorities might be mulling declaring Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore a sub-jail and putting him under house arrest.

Khan’s party has been feeling the heat of the state’s might after his enraged workers attacked military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commanders House and the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, following his arrest in a corruption case on May 9 — a day the army dubbed as “Black Day”.

Thousands of workers who have been arrested in connection with the May 9 violence also include women, with the PTI claiming that their female supporters have been mistreated.

In an address, PTI Chairman Khan asked the judiciary to intervene in the alleged mistreatment of his female workers during their time behind bars, calling for the Supreme Court to take a suo motu notice on the matter.

But the chief minister rebutted the claims.

"Women have been dealt with in line with the law. [PTI] is resorting to propaganda regarding women being mistreated in prisons," the chief minister said.

CM Naqvi said 32 women were arrested and only 11 of them are still in jail now. The top provincial official added that it is his government's duty to ensure that "mothers and sisters remain safe".

"The events that took place on May 9 are unprecedented," he said.

The chief minister added that no matter how influential the suspected attackers of Jinnah House might be, the government would show no restraint.

In response to a question, CM Naqvi said PTI supporter Khadija Shah was in police custody and her identity parade was underway.

The question came as a video of Shah went viral on social media Sunday in which she was seen apologising for her "actions" on May 9.