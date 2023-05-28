Elizabeth Olsen talks about Daniel Craig cameo in MCU film

Elizabeth Olsen talked about Daniel Craig planned appearance as Balder the Brave during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

She confirmed the news during a recent podcast, giving fans the first official confirmation from someone in the main cast.

Appearing on Josh Horowitz's Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the actress was asked how it was working with John Krasinski in the film she noted she never actually filmed with him.

The host then asked if she knew about Daniel Craig’s Balder the Brave appearing in the film.

“Yes, that’s what I thought was going to happen too. I saw the art. They made a costume. They had a design,” Olsen said.

Balder the Brave is Thor’s half-brother in the comics. The character was introduced in 1962 as the Asgardian God of Light and aided Thor against many foes.



If the cameo had happened, this would’ve been Daniel Craig’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.