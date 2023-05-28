Melissa McCarthy reflects on meeting The Little Mermaid co-star Javier Bardem

Melissa McCarthy has recently reflected on meeting Javier Bardem, her co-star in Disney's new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McCarthy, who plays the sea witch Ursula in the film, said, “I was really nervous to meet him, but the nerves went away within two seconds. The second you meet Javier, he's like a walking warm hug.”
McCarthy revealed that it was her first time working with Bardem, who plays Ariel's overprotective father King Triton.
“I've always wanted to work with Bardem, so this is quite a thrill for me,” confessed the actress.
On other hand, Bardem also told THR, “Working with Melissa is a joy and a gift.”
Bardem mentioned, “I had a moment where Melissa was delivering some pretty heavy lines and they made my spine shiver.
“I felt the energy,” he added.
Bardem and McCarthy also quipped that they want to do a spin-off film together about Ursula and Triton, who are siblings in the film.
Meanwhile, The Little Mermaid has been released in theatres on May 26.
