‘Time to put morals over money’, Meghan Markle, Harry’s pal over Phillip Schofield scandal

Royal expert and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pal Omid Scobie has expressed his views over former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield scandal, saying “Time to put morals over money.”

Taking to Twitter, the author of Finding Freedom said, “Hopefully the uproar around ITV's alleged coverups will lead to other offenders in the media industry, particularly those who think they have gotten away with the most stomach-churning of crimes, losing their ring of protection, too.”

Scobie further tweeted “Time to put morals over money.”

Earlier, an ITV boss denied mistakes were made in the broadcaster's investigation into rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and a younger male employee.

Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV also dismissed rumours This Morning could be axed following Phillip Schofield drama.

Phillip Schofield, the co-host of This Morning, quit the broadcaster recently and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting he lied about an "unwise, but not illegal" affair.