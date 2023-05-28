Babil Khan unveils mother Sutapa's reaction to 'Qala': 'It was not easy for her'

Babil Khan also reveals Sutapa used to critique Irrfan's films as well

Babil Khan has shared the reaction of his mother Sutapa on his debut movie Qala, said it was not wasy for her.

While gracing the green carpet of the IIFA 2023, Babil not just shared his mother’s reaction, but also unveiled that she also used to critique father Irrfan’s films.

He stated: "I was very nervous about her reaction because she used to critique Baba like hell. Baba would think 'aaj toh bohot hi accha actor hun main'. Mama used to be like 'baith jao'.”

“Mama used to instruct him where he has to go in terms of his craft. So, I was very nervous.”

Babil further revealed: “Of course, it is not easy for her to say 'you did a good job' and she didn't say that. But she said, 'for your first film without any acting training, you did a good job'. I think that was enough for me to stay motivated and to do a better job.”

Babil Khan received massive appreciation for his debut movie, Qala. The actor is now gearing up to feature in a web-series, The Railway Men. The show also features Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan and Divyendu Sharma, reports India Today.