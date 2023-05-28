No PTI goon attacked Nawaz Sharif in London: report

London police arrested one activist of Black Lives Matter (BLM). — Screenshot of a video provided by the reporter.

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not attacked at a cafe in Central London on Saturday evening as reported earlier in Pakistani media.

According to details, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was on Bond Street with his two bodyguards and driver when a clash broke out outside between Black Lives Matter (BLM) protestors and the police. The BLM activists had set up a picket in support of their rights.

Nawaz's driver had parked his car nearby and one of the BLM protestors threw coffee at the vehicle during a clash with the police, as the police arrested one activist. The footage showed one man being taken away by police wearing a white coat carrying Black Lives Matter slogans.

News of the attack on Nawaz started circulating as PML-N activist Khurram Butt tweeted that PTI supporters had attacked the former premier. After the tweet, Butt confirmed to this reporter that around 10 PTI workers had assaulted Nawaz.

“PTI goons this evening attacked Mian Nawaz Sharif’s vehicle this evening. Nawaz Sharif is fine and unhurt. Alhamdulillah. The attacker has been arrested and is in police custody,” Butt wrote on Twitter sharing pictures of the vehicle and a man being taken away by police.

Later, Butt deleted his tweet. A source in the Sharif family said there was no attack on Nawaz and he just happened to be there when the BLM and the police clashed. Sharif’s vehicle was parked nearby on which the coffee was thrown and it was not aimed at the former premier.

The police said they arrested one man from the venue but gave no further details.