Rana Sanaullah reveals disturbing plot to blame law enforcement agencies

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. PID/File

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that an audio leak came to the fore that highlighted a conspiracy plotted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to malign law-enforcement agencies.

Addressing a press conference after midnight on Sunday, the PML-N minister said that the intercepted conversation revealed a plot about a planned raid on the house of a certain known PTI worker that will involve casualties as a result of firing.

The minister also divulged a sinister second plot involving the intention to commit a heinous act of rape.

The primary objective behind this abhorrent scheme was to maliciously shift the blame onto law enforcement agencies, thereby igniting a global outcry. The interior minister said that the PTI's aims to raise the issue of human rights violation, citing the incident.

Furthermore, he underlined the criticality of the situation, saying the plan was slated for implementation tonight. However, the characters involved in the conversation were intently watched, he noted, adding that it was imperative to promptly alert the nation about the malicious intentions of the plotters.

The federal minister firmly asserted that those responsible for the events on May 9 would face appropriate consequences. It was evident that the purpose of the orchestrated drama was to mislead the people of Pakistan, he said.