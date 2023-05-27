Mel B calls Tina Turner ‘Phoenix from the ashes’: Here’s why

Mel B recently shared how Tina Turner has inspired domestic abuse victims.



The former Spice Girl member opened up that late Tina had been her role model while dealing with domestic violence victims.

In an article for The Independent, the singer wrote, “I felt broken and ashamed. But I did know a woman who’d been though abuse and who had risen like a Phoenix from the ashes to become stronger and more powerful. Tina Turner.”

Mel B explained how she admired the late musician while growing up especially after her performance at Live Aid in 1985.

The English singer also divulged that she had watched West End show Tina, which depicted “the Queen of pop” life.

Mel B disclosed that she became emotional after watching a scene that showed the devastating effects of domestic violence on late musician

She further said, “Tina gave her hope as she overcame abusive behaviour of her husband Ike to become a chart-topping solo artist at the time.”

As a child, Mel B had found Tina’s performance “mesmerising”.

Sharing details about Tina’s abuse, Mel B mentioned, “Ike had beaten Tina, thrown scalding coffee at her, causing suffer third-degree burns, and brutalised her with a coathanger.”

Although Mel B was not a friend of Tina, she felt sad on hearing of pop singer’s death.