Netflix's 'The Witcher' secures fifth season ahead of season 3 premiere

A month ahead of The Witcher Season 3 premiere on Netflix, casting director Sophie Holland has announced that the show has been renewed for season 5.

As previously known, the series would return for a fourth season, with Henry Cavill stepping down as Geralt after Season 3, and Liam Hemsworth taking over the iconic role.

Casting director Sophie Holland, in an interview with Deadline, confirmed that a fifth season featuring Hemsworth is also in the works.

Holland stated, "We're about to start filming Season 4 with Liam Hemsworth, and after a short break, we'll dive right into Season 5."

When asked about her reaction to Cavill's departure from The Witcher, Holland chose not to comment directly but expressed excitement about Hemsworth's contribution, highlighting his significant fan base.

She added that Season 4 would introduce a mix of new characters and beloved returning faces.

Responding to fans' suggestions that the show should have ended after Season 3, when Cavill exited, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich explained that they had the option for Geralt to leave and conclude the show, but they decided against it.

"I mean, we had the choice to have Geralt exit and to end the show. [But] that’s not something that we were willing to do. There’s just too many stories left to tell."