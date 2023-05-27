Roger Waters counters anti-Semitism claims after Berlin concerts

Roger Waters, former frontman of Pink Floyd, took to social media to defend himself against accusations of antisemitism following his recent performance in Berlin.

Berlin police had launched an investigation into Waters' behavior and imagery during his shows in the city, although he did not directly pinpoint this in his statement.

Waters stated that the criticism he received was from individuals aiming to 'smear and silence' him due to their opposition to his political views and moral principles.

He clarified that the bits of his performance that were being criticized were always meant as a statement against fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all forms. Waters dismissed any attempts to portray these elements differently as disingenuous and politically motivated.

The depiction of an unhinged fascist demagogue has been a consistent feature of Waters' shows since Pink Floyd's "The Wall" in 1980.

Waters stressed that he has dedicated his entire life to speaking out against authoritarianism and oppression wherever he encounters it.

Waters shared personal experiences from his childhood, including the influence of Anne Frank as a reminder of the consequences of unchecked fascism. He mentioned that his parents fought against the Nazis in World War II, with his father paying the ultimate price.

Despite facing consequences and attacks, Waters promised his commitment to call out injustice and those who perpetrate it.