Blue Ivy, Beyonce’s daughter, makes surprise appearance at concert

Music industry legend Beyonce brought out a very special guest during her recent Renaissance tour concert in Paris: her eleven year old daughter, Blue Ivy. The audience at the Stade de France were taken aback when the 41 year old brought out her eldest child.



The little one joined her mother's show for a stunning performance of her song My Power, which was a part of the soundtrack for The Lion King movie. She donned a pair of metallic pants paired with a sequined top and oval shades.

She showed off her dance moves while leading a group of backup dancers through the performance, similarly to her mother. Later on, Beyonce’s own mother Tina Knowles took to Instagram to appreciate the adorable moment.

The 69 year old wrote alongside the clip: “Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in front of almost 70 thousand people! She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter. No Fear.”

There were also a number of celebrity attendees at the concert including stars like Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, Kris Jenner and Lenny Kravitz. She also paid tribute to Tina Turner who very tragically passed away recently.

“If you're a fan of mine then you're a fan of Tina Turner because I wouldn't be on this stage without Tina Turner,” she told the crowds.