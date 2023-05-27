'Talking Sopranos' podcast debuts on Max

Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, former co-stars of hit series "The Sopranos," are now hosting a podcast called "Talking Sopranos" on Max.

The podcast, which began in April 2020, features Imperioli and Schirripa reviewing each episode of the beloved mafia series, together with guest stars including Lorraine Bracco and David Chase.

The podcast concluded in December 2021 after 91 episodes and a bestselling book titled "Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of 'The Sopranos.'"

An extended version of the podcast, including a bonus episode on the prequel film "The Many Saints of Newark," is now available on Max. The hosts and special guests from the show's cast and crew engage in lively discussions, breaking down every episode of the HBO drama.



Streamlined video versions of the podcast, featuring clips from "The Sopranos," can be found on Max and under the extras tab of each corresponding "Sopranos" episode.

All 86 episodes of "The Sopranos" will have accompanying "Talking Sopranos" episodes, and there will be a special bonus episode dedicated to the film "The Many Saints of Newark: A Sopranos Story."

Imperioli and Schirripa have also confirmed their collaboration with "The Sopranos" creator David Chase on a mystery project. Imperioli mentioned in October 2022 that they are currently writing a movie together, but no further details about the project have been shared so far.

Although HBO executives had initially shown interest in creating another series bridging "Many Saints of Newark" with the start of "The Sopranos," Chase later expressed that he would only be open to the idea if Terence Winter co-wrote the script. The idea was scrapped by HBO's content chief, Casey Bloys, eventually.