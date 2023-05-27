Beyoncé and Jay-Z's new Malibu mansion stirs debate among fans

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's newly bought $200 million mansion in Malibu has sparked mixed reactions among fans and critics alike.

Situated on 8 acres in the exclusive beach enclave of Malibu, the 42,000-square-foot property made headlines for its record-breaking price tag. The couple purchased the home from prominent art collector Bill Bell and it was designed by the renowned architect Tadao Ando, a recipient of the prestigious Pritzker Prize.

However, the concrete structure received mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. Fans on Twitter were quick to compare it to an 'empty Costco distribution center', highlighting the extensive use of concrete, which is Ando's signature material.

One fan remarked on the 'ugly' appearance of the 30,000-square-foot concrete home, questioning how celebrities could invest such a hefty sum in a house that resembles a construction site. Another critic humorously suggested that they could have bought a prison instead, given the similarity in appearance, while saving money in the process.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Ando's designs are highly sought after and have gained popularity among A-list celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West. There are less than 20 Ando-designed residences in the United States, making them rare and coveted.

While some appreciate Ando's artistic touch, others find his designs to be eyesores, as evident from the Twitter reactions to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's new mansion.