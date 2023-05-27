'John Wick 5' lives, Lionsgate confirms 'early development'

John Wick 5 is not dead, as Lionsgate is moving forward with the movie after growing calls and outstanding business caught studio attention.

During the company's earnings call, the president, Joe Drake, announced, "What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series The Continental."



Adding, "And so, we're building out the world and when that [fifth] movie comes, [it] will be organic — will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."

Previously, the franchise team faced growing calls to greenlight Chapter 5, even before the latest release.

Speaking to Total Film, the gun-fu franchise lead star Keanu Reeves reacted to the calls saying, "You have to see how the audience responds to what we did.

The only reason we've had a chance to make these movies is that people have liked what we have done. So I think we have to wait and see how the audience responds to it. Hopefully, they'll like it."