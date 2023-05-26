Lauren Sánchez becomes Kris Jenner's 'favorite girl'

Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner called Jeff Bezos' fiancé Lauren Sánchez her "favorite" girl after the award-winning journalist allegedly used Kylie Cosmetics, a company founded by her other daughter Kylie Jenner.
Although Lauren did not write about the lips gloss she was seen using in the photo shared by Jenner, "the Keeping Up with Kardashians" star used her picture to advertise Kylie's company.
"May favorite girl wearing my favorite lip!" she wrote mentioning the official Instagram account of Kylie Cosmetics.
Lauren re-shared the photo to her story with a emoji without writing something else.
According to PEOPE, Lauren Sánchez seemingly hinted at her engagement to Jeff Bezos in her latest social media post.
The newly engaged couple took their relationship public in January 2019, after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children, after 25 years of marriage.
