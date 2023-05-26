Prince Harry receives exciting news days after King Charles coronation

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has got an exciting news days after King Charles coronation as British actor Hugh Grant has won a court bid to bring to trial his claim against the UK publisher of The Sun newspaper for unlawfully gathering information.



Grant, alongside Prince Harry, is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) for widespread alleged unlawful information gathering.

The Love Actually star, 62, alleges journalists and private investigators working for NGN targeted him and attended a hearing last month in which his lawyer argued the claims should go to trial.



According to AFP, NGN denies the allegations and sought to have the claim, and a similar action brought by Prince Harry, thrown out, saying they had filed too late.

But High Court judge Timothy Fancourt ruled that Hugh Grant’s claim could proceed to trial, except for claims relating to phone hacking.

Reacting to the ruling, in a statement released by his lawyers, Grant said: "I am pleased that my case will be allowed to go to trial, which is what I have always wanted -- because it is necessary that the truth comes out about the activities of The Sun.

"As my case makes clear, the allegations go far wider and deeper than voicemail interception."

The trial is due to take place next January.

A ruling on whether Prince Harry´s claim can proceed is expected at a later date. (Web Desk/AFP)