Britney Spears claps back at media for spreading lies about her life

Britney Spears has had enough of media outlets creating and spreading lies about her personal life after TMZ dropped documentary focusing on her marriage to Sam Asghari.

Taking to Instagram, the Hold Me Closer hitmaker to share an insight into her life while emphasizing on the fact that she is living her life on her own rules and no one is controlling her.

"I'm not sure why people are trying to stir up negativity... you guys are always so (expletive) sneaky!!! I am talking about the ones who are creating lies!!!” she penned in her now-deleted rant.

“I'm a woman who has the right to drive whenever I want to go shopping ... whenever I want and I do a (expletive) good job at acknowledging my practice in just being a good person!!!” she added.

She continued: “With that said, I'm disgusted with the attempts of people saying I'm not well ... people are hateful and I have 3 dogs and I'm quite happy with my easy way of living... I take care of myself!!!"

Giving an insight into her daily self-care routine, Spears said, "I take 2 hours baths and I'm learning to cook and love myself a bit better!!! I know I'm not perfect!!!”

“Some days are better than others and I do a good job at keeping it together!!! No I don't show myself crying or weeping on my bad days because frankly it's none of anybody's business!!!

Further bashing the media outlets for writing fake news about her very personal life, she noted, “You all have private homes with private doors with private issues ... that's why it's called private!!!”

She then added that she keeps her personal life private and does not like to share her “vulnerable moments” with the “world and media who hurt me deeply at one point in my life.”

Spears further threw praises on her therapist and her friends, before adding, “please take your negativity elsewhere and learn to respect!!!!”

“What would people do if I smoked a blunt after the EMAs like [Miley] Cyrus who I have mad respect for??? I honestly hope you (expletive)!!!"