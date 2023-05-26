Taylor Swift believes she can deal with 'former issues' of boyfriend Matty Healy

Taylor Swift would continue to stand by Matty Healy as her fans report that concerns regarding the controversial past of the musician.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker reportedly sees “potential” in her relationship with The 1975 frontman and believes he has changed a lot in the past few years.

“This is not a rebound for Taylor,” an insider spoke of Swift’s relationship with Radar Online. “She’s into Matty and vice versa, and the chemistry between them is off the charts!”

Speaking of her recent split from Joe Alwyn after 6-year-long relationship, the source confirmed that there was no overlap between both of her relationships.

“This may seem sudden to a lot of folks but Taylor and Joe actually split months before it was announced,” the insider clarified. “Joe’s a little hurt Taylor’s moved on but he’s trying not to be bitter.”

“Matty’s pretty darn charming,” the insider said of the rock star, adding, “and Taylor’s friends all approve. She absolutely sees potential in this.”

Swift and Healy were first romantically linked together back in 2014 but the musician dubbed their romance as a “flirtation.”

“The timing for Taylor and Matty was never right, but it is now,” the source said. “They’ve known each other for years. That’s the reason they’re not hesitating to be so hot and heavy.”

Talking about the issues Swifties have with Healy’s past, the insider said, “She knows all about his former issues; she can deal with that" as she believes he is “the one for her.”

“Matty’s a rock star, and she likes that about him, but he’s not the same guy he was nine years ago. Matty’s grown up a lot and they seem to be a good match,” the source said.

Healy’s controversial history includes his addiction with heroin and prescription drugs, as well as some of his remarks that did not sit well with a lot of people.

He even misbehaved with fans during concerts which includes kissing fans and touching himself on stage, as per the publication.