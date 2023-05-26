Kim Kardashian fans support her after she addressed Kanye West's 'shenanigans'

Kim Kardashian received support from her fans for finally breaking her silence about Kanye West and his "damaging antics."

The reality TV megastar broke down while getting candid about her former husband’s antics during their very public divorce on the season premiere of The Kardashians.

She said during the show, "Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post… he has made up the most insane narrative about you, and the tape, and we stay silent, we stay silent through all the lies.”

"Even how he looks so down on me for my leaked tape, brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people once again," she added.

"All of his shenanigans is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them.”

Appreciating The Kardashians star for addressing the issues she faced with West, who now goes by Ye, a Reddit user said, "Kim did a good thing talking about Ye first episode because this is everywhere on Twitter more views for their show."

"She is right 100% and it's important she actually said it out loud," another wrote while one user said, "She's gonna get backlash for that but she's totally right."

Talking about Kardashian comparing her leaked tapes to that of West’s racist remarks, one user said, "She's right what he has done and said about Jewish people and many other things the last few years IS more damaging.

"I agree with her. He has said some horrible horrible things that I think are much more damaging than knowing your parent made a sex tape,” the comment added.

“While most people's sex tapes are not made public, a lot of people do make them."