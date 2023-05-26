WhatsApp to introduce new features, shortcuts

In this file photo taken on March 23, 2022 a picture taken on March 23, 2022 in Moscow shows the US instant messaging software Whatsapp logo on a smartphone screen. — AFP

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, is working on a redesigned settings page that includes three new shortcuts — profile, privacy, and contacts.



According to WABetainfo, the new feature will allow users to experiment with an improved experience while navigating through the app settings.



A screengrab of the future interface. — WABetainfo

It should be noted that the feature is currently under development and will be available to users in the future update of the app.

The preview, shared by WABetainfo, showed that the enhanced interface presents three new shortcuts: profile, privacy, and contacts.



"WhatsApp plans to introduce the starred message shortcut — which is already available on WhatsApp for iOS — within the app settings,” the WhatsApp news tracker reported.

WhatsApp will reorganise the settings section to make the options easier to access. “It is worth noting that WhatsApp also plans to introduce a new shortcut within the chat list to open the app settings quickly,” it was learnt.

When this shortcut will be enabled in the future, users will be able to experiment with the new interface of the app settings.

WABetainfo also reported that the instant messaging app is working on a feature to set up a WhatsApp username.

“WhatsApp is working on a username feature, allowing users to choose unique usernames for their accounts,” the news tracker stated, adding that this feature is currently in development and not yet visible.

With the ability to choose a username, WhatsApp users will have the opportunity to add another layer of privacy to their accounts.

“This means that instead of relying solely on phone numbers to identify contacts, users will be able to opt for a unique and memorable username: by allowing users to choose usernames, WhatsApp may offer users the ability to reach other people by entering a username within the app, without knowing their phone numbers,” WABetainfo said.

Although this feature is still in development, it is expected that it may allow users to communicate with businesses privately, thus safeguarding their phone numbers, or perhaps their usage will be even more extensive, allowing private communication with any user.