Priyanka Chopra reveals 'dehumanizing' Bollywood experience

Priyanka Chopra opened up about a painful moment she experienced when she first got her start in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about the challenges she faced in the entertainment industry as an outsider in a recent cover story with The Zoe Report.



As the digital magazine's cover star, Chopra revealed how she once had to turn down a Bollywood role after the director insisted she reveal her underwear to him.

"I'm undercover, I'm seducing the guy — obviously that's what girls do when they're undercover," Chopra recalled. According to the actress, this incident took place around 2002 or 2003.

Describing the scene where she was supposed to seduce her co-star while undercover, Chopra shared that she wanted to layer her clothing but the filmmaker demanded to see her underwear, stating that it was necessary to attract an audience to the movie.

Although the director didn't make the comment directly to her, but rather to the stylist in her presence, Chopra found the experience dehumanizing. She felt that her artistic contributions were being disregarded and considered unimportant.

After just two days of work, she made the decision to walk away from the film, using her own money to reimburse the production. "I just couldn't look at him every day," she explained.

Chopra has been vocal about addressing the prevalence of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. She has expressed her support for the #MeToo movement, highlighting that such abuse was considered the norm before the movement gained momentum.