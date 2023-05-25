Khloé Kardashian opens up about challenges with surrogate-born son

Khloé Kardashian describes the experience of surrogacy as 'transactional'

In a sincere revelation, Khloe Kardashian opens up about her conflicting emotions and sense of detachment towards her newborn son, shedding light on the importance of honesty in conversations surrounding surrogacy.

The news of Khloe's second child with Tristan broke in July 2022, shortly before his birth. The baby boy. named Tatum, was born via surrogate.

Khloe has now opened up about her struggle to form a connection with her newborn son, describing the surrogacy process as a "mind f–k."

She even admitted that it didn't truly register that she was having a child until she arrived at the hospital.

The reality star, discussed the "transactional" experience of surrogacy while spending time with her sister Kim Kardashian, who has also had two children via surrogacy, in the season three premiere episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.

The reality star revealed her shock and emphasized the need for honesty in discussions surrounding surrogacy, and clarified that it's not a negative experience, but rather a different one that deserves more open dialogue

Khloe, 38, also has a 5-year-old daughter named True with Tristan Thompson, with whom she has had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship.

They first faced infidelity issues during Khloe's pregnancy in 2018 and later split in 2019 due to Tristan's involvement with Jordyn Woods. They reunited during the COVID-19 pandemic but broke up again in 2021 after allegations of infidelity from model Sydney Chase.

Despite the ups and downs, Khloe and Thompson got back together and secretly pursued surrogacy to have their second child. However, their happiness was overshadowed by Thompson's paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols in December 2021, when it was revealed that he fathered a child with her.