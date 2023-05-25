Kim Kardashian reveals that one place where people respects her privacy

Kim Kardashian dishes on that one place where people respects her privacy

Kim Kardashian said people in Japan do not recognise her while dishing on the flaws of having such massive fame.

The reality TV megastar said hailed Japanese people for respecting her privacy even when they recognize her whenever she visited the country.

Discussing the downsides of being in the public eye, the Skims founder was asked by Jay Shetty on his On Purpose podcast, “When was the last time you went somewhere where someone didn’t know who you were?” he asked.

“Or actually, was there a moment when someone said to you: ‘Who are you? What do you do?’ Like when was the last time you had a reaction like that,” he added.

Replying to him, Kim said that the one place where she can go without garnering attention is Japan. “Everyone is really respectful, and even if they might recognise you, they don’t ask for photos,” she said.

“It’s a really amazing experience. I think it’s important,” she said before adding, “Listen, I love my life. I love everything that comes along with it.”

“I am not complaining. But a little glimpse of that I think, especially for the little ones, is so good,” she said referring to her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.