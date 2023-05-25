Usama Mir shines at T20 Vitality Blast

Worchestershire Rapids' leg-spinner Usama Mir celebrates after taking a wicket at T20 Vitality Blast. —

Pakistani leg-spinner Usama Mir made a blazing start with the Worcestershire Rapids in the side's first show at the ongoing T20 Vitality Blast on Wednesday.



The excellent all-round performance by Usama Mir led the Worcestershire Rapids to a 15-run victory over hosts Northamptonshire Steelbacks. Mir scored 20 runs with the help of two maximums on just seven deliveries and remained unbeaten in the first innings.

In the second innings, he proved to be lethal with the ball as he took three wickets in three overs for only 21 runs.

Mir is one of the nine Pakistani players feature in this year's edition of the Vitality Blast which kicked off on Saturday. This is the 21st edition of the tournament which was the first precision T20 league when it started in June 2003 as the Twenty20 Cup.

Pakistan’s ace fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, experienced pacer Hasan Ali, stylish left-hand opening batsman Shan Masood, all-rounder Shadab Khan, left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar, young guns Haider Ali, Zaman Khan and Naseem Shah will be in action in the tournament which will last for nine weeks.



However, Naseem has joined Leicestershire County for a short stint — as a replacement for Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq.