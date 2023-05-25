Aditi Rao Hydari's Cannes 2023 look melts heart of rumoured BF Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari latest photos from Cannes 2023 has melted rumoured boyfriend Siddharth's heart; the actor couldn't resist commenting.
Aditi looked absolutely stunning wearing a puffy blue coloured strapless gown. She wore minimal accessory with the outfit and opted for a light make-up. She posed for the pictures barefoot on the streets of Cannes.
The Kalank actress’ Cannes look gave a Cinderella kind of vibe. She dropped the breath-taking pictures on her Instagram and wrote: “Nice to meet again Cannes! #walkyourworth #cannes2023.”
Actor Siddharth, who is reportedly dating Aditi, immediately rushed to the comment section to drop his reaction the on the dreamy photos.
The Rang De Basanti actor wrote: “Oh my” followed by a heart-eyed and fire emoticon.
The rumoured couple first met on the sets of their film Maha Samudram in 2021. Reportedly, the two immediately felt connected to each other and starting dating.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been spotted together going on dinner and lunch dates in Mumbai and Hyderabad. However, the duo has not uttered a word regarding their rumoured relationship. They have neither accepted nor denied the rumours, reports India Today
